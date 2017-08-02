tamilkurinji logo
 

செய்திகள் >>> இந்தியா

கேரளாவில் பலாத்காரம் செய்ய முயன்ற வாலிபரின் நாக்கை கடித்து துண்டாக்கிய இளம்பெண்

First Published : Wednesday , 2nd August 2017 07:39:38 PM
Last Updated : Wednesday , 2nd August 2017 07:39:38 PM


கேரளாவில் பாலியல் பலாத்காரம் செய்ய முயன்ற வாலிபரின் நாக்கை பெண் ஒருவர் கடித்து துண்டாக்கிவிட்டார். இச்சம்பவம் அப்பகுதியில் பரபரப்பாகியுள்ளது.

கேரளாவின் நிஜாராக்கால் பகுதியில் கடந்த புதன்கிழமை இரவு வீட்டிற்கு வெளியே வந்த இளம்பெண்ணை அப்பகுதியை சேர்ந்த ராகேஷ் பாலியல் பலாத்காரம் செய்ய முயற்சி செய்து உள்ளார். தன்னை பாலியல் பலாத்காரத்தில் இருந்து காப்பாற்றிக்கொள்ள இளம்பெண் ராகேஷின் நாக்கை கடித்து துண்டாக்கிவிட்டார்.


துண்டாக்கிய 2 செ.மீட்டர் அளவுக்கொண்ட நாக்குடன் போலீஸ் நிலையம் சென்று புகார் தெரிவித்து உள்ளார். இதனையடுத்து இந்திய தண்டனை சட்டத்தின் கீழ் பல்வேறு பிரிவுகளில் வழக்குப்பதிவு செய்த போலீஸ் ராகேஷை தேடியது. ராகேஷ் சம்பவம் நடந்ததும் தலைமறைவு ஆகிவிட்டார். கடந்த திங்கள் கிழமை கொச்சியில் உள்ள மருத்துவமனையில் சிக்கினார்.  

டிரைவராக பணியாற்றி வரும் ராகேஷ் தன்னுடைய நாக்கு விபத்து ஒன்றில் துண்டாகிவிட்டது என மருத்துவமனையில் கூறி ஆப்ரேஷன் செய்து உள்ளார். சிகிச்சை முடிந்து வெளியே புறப்பட்ட போது அவரை போலீஸ் கைது செய்து உள்ளது. போலீஸ் ராகேஷை காவலில் எடுத்து விசாரித்து வருகிறது.

ராகேஷ் ஏற்கனவே பாலியல் தொல்லை தொடர்பான வழக்குகளில் சிக்கியவன் எனவும் கூறப்படுகிறது.


